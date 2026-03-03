Home

News

Big relief for stranded passengers as Emirates, Etihad restart limited Dubai-Abu Dhabi services to India

Big relief for stranded passengers as Emirates, Etihad restart limited Dubai-Abu Dhabi services to India

Flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi have resumed on limited routes to India after days of disruption amid Middle East conflict, offering relief to stranded passengers as airlines cautiously restart operations.

Big relief for stranded passengers as Emirates, Etihad restart limited Dubai-Abu Dhabi services to I

Flights from the Gulf have slowly restarted following days of chaos across the aviation industry as Israel and Iran came into conflict. Dubai and Abu Dhabi have both sent their first flights back into operation today following airspace closures across parts of the Middle East.

Commercial Flights Return to India Following Airspace Closure

Multiple flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi arrived safely in India late Monday, signaling progress towards restarting air travel to and from the Middle East amid an airspace closure.

“The arrival,” according to one passenger who returned to India from Abu Dhabi, “was nerve-wracking as flights over the Gulf were tense but relieved to have landed.”

Iran has closed its airspace for flights amid attacks by Israel and the United States. Other Middle Eastern countries followed suit, prompting massive flight cancellations out of Dubai International and Abu Dhabi airports.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“We are currently opening up UAE airspace in a gradual manner to allow for ‘special’ flights to pass through,” the UAE government said in a statement.

Also read: Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes hit Dubai airport, Burj Al Arab and Jebel Ali, triggering travel chaos across UAE

Air India Resumes Flights from Muscat to India

Air India Express has announced that it will resume services between Muscat and India starting March 3; however, many other services to and from the Gulf will remain suspended for the foreseeable future.

Airports in the United Arab Emirates will not reopen for commercial or international travel until further notice. Passengers are urged to “refrain from visiting the airport” until the airline they’re flying with confirms their flight will operate as scheduled.

Flights from India Suspended Over Iran Conflict Continue

India suspended flights to and from the United Arab Emirates and Oman last week after Iran closed its airspace to flights amid tensions with Israel and the US. While limited service has now resumed to India, more than 200,000 passengers in India alone were affected by flight cancellations to the Middle East.

Over the weekend, more than 2,000 flights were canceled from Dubai and Abu Dhabi as Iran barred access to its airspace. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Syria, Qatar, Egypt, and Israel have closed their airspace to flights amid the crisis.

India is arranging special flights through other West Asian countries including Jeddah to help citizens return to India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.