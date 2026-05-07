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Big relief for global economy and Indian energy supplies as Strait of Hormuz set to open, Iran and US have reportedly agreed to...

Big relief for global economy and Indian energy supplies as Strait of Hormuz set to open, Iran and US have reportedly agreed to…

Good news for global energy markets as the US and Iran may move toward a landmark agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

A ship passing strait of Hormuz- File image

Strait of Hormuz BIG update: In a big relief for the global economy, the Strait of Hormuz appears to be set for opening following announcements by the US and Iran that the blockades on the waterway crucial to the global economy was being lifted. For a background, Iran blocked the Strait after the US and Israel attacked it, through which about 20 per cent of global oil and gas pass through when Israel and the US began the bombing campaign against it on February 28. Here are all the details you need to know about the possible opening of Strait of Hormuz and what the US and Iran have said in the issue.

What is happening around Strait of Hormuz?

Reports from Al Arabiya indicate that a breakthrough agreement was reached this Thursday, signaling an end to the maritime standoff. The conflict had seen Iran shutter the Strait of Hormuz—a strategic chokepoint—sparking a severe global energy crisis that is now expected to ease as shipping lanes reopen.

After US President Donald Trump said that he was pausing the blockade to see if an agreement with Iran can be reached, Iran’s military, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said on Wednesday that it would allow ships to pass the Strait of Hormuz.

Also read: Donald Trump halts ‘Project Freedom’ after IRGC issues open threat to ships, says ‘use only one route through Strait of Hormuz’

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For those unversed, US President Donald Trump threatened earlier that he would resume bombing at “a much higher level and intensity than it was before” if it did not lift the blockade on the waterway crucial to the global economy.

Also Read: Will US resume strikes on Iran? Donald Trump warns Tehran of action if ‘they misbehave’

Why is Donald Trump feeling the heat on opening Strait of Hormuz?

Trump is under pressure to end the conflict because of domestic pressures due to the rise in prices of petrol and diesel, which impacts other products, as the midterm elections for the control of Congress looms in six months. His trip to Beijing for a summit with China’s President Xi Jinping is barely a week away, and China wants an end to the conflict and the Strait open.

Also read: Iran launches missile attack on US warship in Strait of Hormuz; Trump issues orders to Navy to strike Iranian warships

Notably, Trump had earlier said that negotiations with Iranian representatives have made “great progress” and moved closer to a “complete and final agreement”.

(With inputs from agencies)

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