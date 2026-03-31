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Big revelation: Trump building massive underground military complex beneath White House; Will protect against nuclear attacks

Big revelation: Trump building massive underground military complex beneath White House; Will protect against nuclear attacks

The White House ballroom is viewed as one of Trump's "vanity projects," slated to be built at an estimated cost of $400 million.

(Representational image: AI generated)

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has made a major revelation regarding the much-discussed ballroom project currently under construction at the White House. Speaking on Sunday (local US time), Trump disclosed that the US military is constructing a massive underground complex beneath the White House ballroom. This underground military complex will serve as a bunker and command center, replacing the existing Emergency Operations Center. Details regarding this complex have come to light as a result of a lawsuit.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump stated, “The military is building a massive complex beneath the ballroom—information about which recently surfaced due to a foolish lawsuit.” Trump was referring to a lawsuit seeking to halt the construction of the ballroom. He added, “Construction is currently underway, and we are doing excellent work on it.”

What is Trump’s Ballroom Project?

The White House ballroom is viewed as one of Trump’s “vanity projects,” slated to be built at an estimated cost of $400 million. To facilitate this, the East Wing of the White House was demolished in October. Beneath the East Wing, a military bunker for the President had been constructed during the World War II era. The new underground complex will take its place.

Reports suggest that the new underground complex will feature safeguards designed to provide protection against both nuclear strikes and drone attacks.

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Ballroom to Serve as Cover for Underground Complex

On Sunday, Trump remarked, “Essentially, the ballroom will merely serve as a cover for what is being constructed beneath it.” Trump displayed an image of the ballroom’s design, which has replaced the original East Wing structure. Trump stated that the ballroom would be bulletproof and drone-proof. It is expected to occupy the majority of the space within the new East Wing building. However, Trump’s decision to demolish the East Wing in order to construct a ballroom has faced significant criticism. Some argue that the President should have obtained permission from the relevant commissions before making this decision.

What Was the Old Bunker Beneath the East Wing?

During World War II, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt had a bunker constructed beneath the East Wing. It was known as the Presidential Emergency Operations Center, and its purpose was to serve as a secure shelter and communications hub for the President in the event of an emergency.

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