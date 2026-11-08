Big setback for Benjamin Netanyahu as Israeli President gives former military chief Eisenkot mandate to form govt

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has tasked opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming the next government after he secured 67 lawmaker recommendations.

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Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu- File image

Jerusalem: Israeli President Isaac Herzog has formally tasked opposition leader and Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot with forming the nation’s next government following the October 27 general election. Eisenkot, a former military chief, secured 67 lawmaker recommendations during factional consultations, dealing a heavy political setback to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who garnered only 46 endorsements. The formal handover of the mandate to assemble Israel’s coalition government takes place at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem. The formal handover of the mandate is scheduled for Sunday, November 8, at 5 pm local time, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Big win for Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot

Eisenkot will have 28 days to form a coalition, with a possible 14-day extension if required. The development gives him the first opportunity to replace Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. The recommendations reflect the changing political balance in Israel’s 120-member Knesset, where 61 seats are required for a parliamentary majority.

Eisenkot received support from 48 lawmakers belonging to the Change Bloc, seven from the Arab party Ra’am and 12 from the Joint List. Netanyahu secured 46 recommendations from his right-wing and religious allies, while the seven members of United Torah Judaism (UTJ) chose not to recommend either candidate. However, the 67 recommendations do not automatically guarantee Eisenkot a governing majority. The political differences among the supporting parties could make coalition negotiations difficult.

Arab-led factions support alternative to Netanyahu

The Arab-led factions have indicated their willingness to support an alternative to Netanyahu from outside the government rather than necessarily joining the coalition. Their involvement remains politically sensitive, with some parties in Eisenkot’s camp reluctant to depend on their support. Eisenkot is a former chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) who entered politics in 2022.

Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party secured 21 seats in the October 27 election, while the wider Change Bloc won 48 seats. He emerged as Netanyahu’s principal challenger by bringing together political groups from the centre-left to the right, largely united by their opposition to the incumbent prime minister, a report by IANS news agency said.

What happens if Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot fails to form government?

If Eisenkot fails to form a government within 28 days, Herzog can grant him an additional 14 days. If the attempt fails, another candidate could receive the mandate, potentially giving Netanyahu another opportunity. Continued failure to form a coalition could eventually lead to fresh elections. For Netanyahu, Herzog’s decision represents a major challenge to his long political dominance.

(With inputs from agencies)