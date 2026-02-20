  • Home
  • News
  • Big setback for Trump as US Supreme Court strikes down global tariffs, key details inside

Big setback for Trump as US Supreme Court strikes down global tariffs, key details inside

Big setback for Trump as US Supreme Court strikes down global tariffs; key details inside

Published date india.com Updated: February 20, 2026 9:00 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
Big setback for Trump as US Supreme Court strikes down global tariffs, key details inside
Big setback for Trump as US Supreme Court strikes down global tariffs, key details inside

Big setback for Trump as US Supreme Court strikes down global tariffs

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)

About the Author

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.