Big setback for Imran Khan as Pakistan SC returns contempt plea filed by Imran Khan’s sister over…

Pakistan's Supreme Court registrar office returned a contempt petition filed by Imran Khan's sister Uzma Khan over non-compliance with his hospitalisation directives.

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PTI founder Imran Khan was allowed to meet with his family after nearly nine months. File image/PTI

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Supreme Court registrar’s office returned a contempt petition filed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister, Uzma Khan, regarding the non-implementation of the apex court’s August 18 directive. Speaking to reporters outside the court, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan stated that the August 18 order had not been enforced, prompting the party to seek an early hearing. He added that the SC registrar raised procedural objections to the petition, but the party will address the issues and resubmit the filing promptly.

As per a report carried by the Express Tribune, Gohar Ali Khan said he met the SC registrar, where he informed him that objections were raised to their plea and they were given back the file of their contempt petition. He said that the party would address the objections raised by the SC registrar’s office and file the contempt plea again.

PTI’s contempt of court plea in the Supreme Court over the violation of the court’s August 18 order

On August 22, the PTI filed a contempt of court plea in the Supreme Court over the violation of the court’s August 18 order about shifting PTI founder Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital.

On August 18, the apex court ordered the authorities to transfer Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital and arrange weekly meetings between the PTI founder and his family.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government has also filed a review petition before the SC and termed the apex court’s order “discriminatory in nature,” The Express Tribune reported.

Where is Imran Khan?

Imran Khan has remained in prison since August 2023 after convictions that his party, PTI, has termed politically motivated. Since his ouster from office in 2022 through a no-confidence vote, Imran Khan has faced several cases, including allegations involving state gifts and an unlawful marriage case.

Last month, UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, Alice Jill Edwards, expressed concerns over reports of Imran Khan’s detention conditions and his not getting access to proper medical care. She also urged Pakistan to restore humane conditions and allow the former PM to access medical examination and treatment of his own choice.