Big setback for Imran Khan as sister Aleema Khan arrested ahead of big protest call

Lahore police arrest Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan ahead of PTI's planned nationwide protest march on September 27.

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Imran Khan Former PAK PM IANS

Islamabad: In a matter of big setback for former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, his sister Aleema Khan has been arrested ahead of big protest call calling for his release. Earlier this month, Imran Khan’s sisters were once again denied a meeting with him at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, in violation of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders. Advocate Awais Younas Chaudhry said Imran Khan’s sisters and six lawyers reached outside the prison to meet him, however, they were once again denied a meeting with him, Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported. In the recent development, Reuters has reported that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan has been arrested.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reacts to Aleema Khan’s arrest

Reacting to the arrest of the former Pakistan PM, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab strongly condemned the reported arrest of Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, and alleged that party workers were also being arrested across the country.

“The party strongly condemns the arrest of Aleema,” the PTI Central Punjab spokesperson, retired Brigadier Mushtaq, said.

“The sisters waited there even after 6:30 pm, but they were not informed about the approval of the meeting. The IHC has ordered that meetings of the family and lawyers with Imran Khan be arranged on Tuesdays and meetings of party leaders on Thursdays, but the court orders are being violated,” Dawn quoted Chaudhry as saying.

What is Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan demanding?

Speaking to reporters, Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, said that courts have not been hearing plea petitions of Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, for the past few months.

Aleema Khan said, “If justice is not to be found from the courts, then what will people do if they don’t take to the streets? Nobody is getting justice; it is not only Imran Khan. This will impact every citizen of Pakistan. Courts are giving judgments after receiving orders from higher-ups. People are not getting justice…Judge Sarfaraz Dogar has not been hearing the bail plea of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the Al-Qadir case for 20 months, which every law says should be heard and granted bail, and a hearing has not taken place in the Toshakhana case for nine months.”

In response to a question, Aleema Khan said the constitutional court had been set up unconstitutionally and was aimed at undermining the Supreme Court and keeping Imran Khan in prison.

(With inputs from agencies)