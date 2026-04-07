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Big setback for Iran as Israel-US attack railway bridges in central Iran after talks fail

Big setback for Iran as Israel attacks railway bridges of Iran after talks fail

Published date india.com Updated: April 7, 2026 5:03 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
country size comparison Iran Israel
ईरान का कुल क्षेत्रफल 16,48,195 वर्ग किलोमीटर

Big setback for Iran as Israel-US attack railway bridges in central Iran after talks fail

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Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

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