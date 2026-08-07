Big setback for Iran as supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei in critical condition; here’s what report says

Reports indicate Mojtaba Khamenei was injured and potentially disfigured in the initial strikes that targeted his father's compound.

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Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran-Israel war: Reports in Israeli media indicate that Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is in critical condition after being rushed to a hospital. According to Israeli Channel 14, citing internal Iranian sources, and earlier reporting by the Jerusalem Post via IranWire, speculation regarding his severe health crisis is spreading among high-level regime officials. One source warned that news of his martyrdom could emerge soon. Mojtaba assumed leadership following his father’s death in joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on February 28, 2026, and has since issued only written statements.

Suspense since public appearance of Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Since taking power, Khamenei has completely avoided public appearances, managing state affairs exclusively through written correspondence and indirect channels. Reports indicate he sustained injuries during the initial strikes that targeted his father’s compound, compelling him to remain in hiding. While Iranian officials have previously downplayed his injuries, recent admissions by President Masoud Pezeshkian regarding the difficulty of maintaining direct contact have further fueled regional and international speculation concerning his health and capacity to rule.

What happened to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei?

Reports indicate he was injured and potentially disfigured in the initial strikes that targeted his father’s compound, forcing him into hiding and compelling him to communicate with senior regime figures through a slow network of intermediaries to avoid targeting.

Adding to the speculation surrounding his status, President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged in a state TV interview that direct interaction with Khamenei is currently “very difficult.”

International and regional reports have repeatedly questioned his physical location and capacity. In July, Saudi news outlet al-Hadath, citing an Israeli security source, claimed that Khamenei was “not in Iran.”

Around the same time, US President Donald Trump asserted in a Fox News interview that Iran’s top military leadership had been eliminated, claiming that Khamenei was “90% gone” and incapacitated following the military campaign.

Iranian state officials have previously downplayed the severity of his initial injuries, but the persistent lack of live appearances or direct public addresses continues to fuel intense regional and international speculation regarding his health and leadership stability.

(With inputs from agencies)