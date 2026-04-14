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Big setback for Israel amid Iran war as Italy suspends defence agreement with Tel Aviv

Italy's Giorgia Meloni has suspended the defence agreement with Israel. Scroll down to know all updates.

Published date india.com Updated: April 14, 2026 3:58 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
Big setback for Israel amid Iran war as Italy suspends defence agreement with Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv: In a matter of big setback for Israel amid Iran war, Italy, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has suspended its defence agreement with Tel Aviv. Citing current situation, Italy has taken the big decision to suspend the deal which involved the exchange of military equipment and technology research.

“In view of the current situation, the government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of the defence agreement with Israel,” Meloni said on the sidelines of an event in Verona, according to Italian news agency Ansa.

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Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

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