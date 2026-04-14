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Big setback for Israel amid Iran war as Italy suspends defence agreement with Tel Aviv

Big setback for Israel amid Iran war as Italy suspends defence agreement with Tel Aviv

Italy's Giorgia Meloni has suspended the defence agreement with Israel. Scroll down to know all updates.

Tel Aviv: In a matter of big setback for Israel amid Iran war, Italy, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has suspended its defence agreement with Tel Aviv. Citing current situation, Italy has taken the big decision to suspend the deal which involved the exchange of military equipment and technology research.

“In view of the current situation, the government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of the defence agreement with Israel,” Meloni said on the sidelines of an event in Verona, according to Italian news agency Ansa.

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