Home

News

Big setback for peace efforts amid Iran war, Tehran says no to meeting US officials in Islamabad for ceasefire

Big setback for peace efforts amid Iran war, Tehran says ‘no’ to meeting US officials in Islamabad for ceasefire

Iran-US Conflict: Tehran has refused to attend a meeting in Pakistan with the US officials amid the rising West Asia conflict. Scroll down to read details.

Big setback for peace efforts amid Iran war, Tehran says 'no' to meeting US officials in Islamabad for ceasefire

US-Iran Conflict: In the latest development of the West Asian conflict, efforts are continuously happening to bring a ceasefire between the United States and Iran by some nations. One such country includes Pakistan. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Iran has refused to attend the talks in Pakistan with the US officials.

Iran refuses to talk to Islamabad

According to the report, Iran has clearly told the mediators not to send officials to Islamabad for the discussions in the coming days. The decision has currently put a temporary stop to the immediate progress on the talks concerning the Iran-US conflict.

Are the US issues unacceptable for Iran?

Tehran has also given a clarification that it does not comply with the demands put forward by the United States. As a result, the current possibility of talks has broken down, which has also left both sides with no plans for moving ahead with talks.

As the talks with Pakistan have failed for a ceasefire, other countries are also finding ways to restart the discussions concerning the issue, as per reports. The reports are suggesting that new venues for the same, like Qatar and Istanbul, are getting considered for the future meetings.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Strait of Hormuz link

According to the reports, the discussions about the ceasefire were associated with the transit region of the Strait of Hormuz, which stands as an integral oil route globally. The closure has caused supply chain disruptions and a hike in prices globally.

Trump’s statement on ceasefire

Earlier, US President Donald Trump wrote, “Iran’s New Regime President… has just asked the United States of America for a CEASEFIRE! We will consider when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion.”

Tensions in West Asia

The tensions in West Asia have risen to great levels after the strikes began from the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28. The attacks led to the death of the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Since then, Iran has launched retaliatory strikes, and the countries are constantly using means to destroy each other’s regions.

The conflict has now taken more than a month, with top officials of Iran reportedly eliminated. Not just this, but the impact is being widely seen in the Strait of Hormuz.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.