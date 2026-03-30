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Big setback for Shehbaz Sharif as Iran rejects Pakistans offer to mediate Iran-US war

Big setback for Shehbaz Sharif as Iran rejects Pakistan’s offer to mediate Iran-US war

Iran deals a diplomatic blow to Pakistan by rejecting its offer to mediate talks with the US, calling the proposal premature and unendorsed.

Big setback for Shehbaj Sarif's Pakistan (Representational AI image)

Iran-US war: In a significant global development amid the ongoing war in West Asia, Pakistan’s bid to step into a diplomatic spotlight has been rejected by Iran. Highlighting the delicate nature of any potential engagement between Iran and the United States, the Islamic Republic of Iran has rejected Pakistan’s offer to mediate Iran-US war. For those unversed, Islamabad had publicly offered to host talks aimed at easing tensions in the ongoing conflict, positioning itself as a bridge between Tehran, Washington and key Gulf players. However, in a major shock to Shehbaj Sharif, the request was rejected by Iran.

What Iran said on Pakistan’s proposal?

The move was framed as a natural extension of Pakistan’s relationships across the region. However, Iran’s response was swift and unequivocal, where the war-torn country mentioned that such proposals are premature and were never endorsed by Tehran.

Why Pakistan’s initiative was rejected by Pakistan?

The rebuke, delivered via a statement from Iran’s Mumbai consulate, made clear that Pakistan’s initiative was unilateral. By pointedly noting that “Pakistan’s forums are their own,” Tehran signaled its unwillingness to lend legitimacy- publicly or otherwise- to the idea of negotiations being hosted there.

Why is Iran caution in managing diplomatic optics?

The exchange highlights not only Iran’s caution in managing diplomatic optics but also Pakistan’s limited room to maneuver as a mediator in a conflict where timing, venue and messaging remain tightly guarded.

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Bangladesh, Pakistan face big risk on economic front due to Iran war:

In a related development, the Middle East crisis poses a greater risk to Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, among the South Asian countries, due to their high dependence on imported energy and limited reserve supplies, according to an S&P Global Ratings report.

Since these countries are particularly vulnerable to rising oil prices and potential supply disruptions, a prolonged price and supply shock in global energy markets could hit their sovereign credit ratings, the report states, a report by IANS news agency said.

Notably, S&P Global Ratings, which provides analyst-driven credit ratings, research and sustainable finance opinions said such insights are essential for helping market participants translate complexity into clarity and make decisions with confidence.

(With inputs from agencies)

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