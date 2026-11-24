Big setback for Sheikh Hasina as Bangladesh rejects former PM’s December 16 return, ruling out her comeback

Bangladesh rejects former PM Sheikh Hasina’s planned December 16 return on Victory Day, ruling out her comeback and warning she will face arrest if she enters the country.

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Sheikh Hasina- File image/PTI

Dhaka: In a significant global development impacting India-Bangladesh relationship, the government of Bangladesh has rejected former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s stated plan to return on December 16. For those unversed, Hasina, 79, has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, following a student-led protest that toppled her government. Since then, Bangladesh has been seeking her extradition from India, while New Delhi has maintained that Dhaka’s extradition request was being examined through a legal process. In the recent development, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s had earlier announced her plan to return to her home nation on December 16. However, Bangladesh has rejected former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s stated plan.

Bangladesh government’s stance on Sheikh Hasina’s return

Bangladesh government has told foreign diplomats in Dhaka that Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League has begun terrorist activities, and that they will be brought under legal action if they try to return.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir briefed foreign diplomats in Dhaka, explaining the government’s position and the current tough situation. After the briefing, he also talked to reporters and shared details about the government’s stance.

“Sheikh Hasina is not an ordinary passenger who can just decide to return to the country. As a convicted person, if she comes back, she will be arrested”, Kobir told the reporters after briefing the diplomats.

Following her announcement that she intends to return to Bangladesh on December 16th, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has stepped up patrols along the Bangladesh-India border.

Why Sheikh Hasina came to India?

Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5, 2024, after the student-led uprising in July that year, and has remained in India since. Her statement has triggered political tension and heightened security measures near the border, while authorities are signalling a firm legal response if she returns.

“Desire and reality are not the same thing. The people of Bangladesh have rejected her through the movement. So Bangladesh won’t accept her. If she comes, she will be handcuffed”, Kobir added.

Why is December 16 important for Bangladesh?

December 16 is observed as Victory Day in Bangladesh, marking the surrender of Pakistani forces in 1971 and the country’s emergence as an independent nation.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir on Hasina’s return

Deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina could only be brought back to Bangladesh in handcuffs or under strict surveillance, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said on Tuesday, according to a local media report.