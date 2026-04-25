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Big setback to US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan as Iran refuses to meet US delegation, says report

Big setback to US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan as Iran refuses to meet US delegation, says report

Published date india.com Published: April 25, 2026 7:23 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
Iran, Kharg Island, Tehran, Israel, United States, Middle East, Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Strait of Hormuz, crude oil prices, Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, Operation Epic Fury, KC-135
Big setback to US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan as Iran refuses to meet US delegation, says report

US-Iran Conflict: In a major development surrounding the peace talks in Pakistan, the delegation of Iran has stated its unreadiness to meet the delegation of the United States, as reported by the chairman of Pakistan-based news outlet ARY News.

“Prospects for the resumption of the second round of U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad today are rapidly fading, as Tehran is still not ready to meet the U.S. delegation, which was expected to arrive late tonight from Washington. Iran continues to insist that the Americans end their blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a precondition for opening the second round of negotiations,” stated Kamran Khan, chairman of Pakistan-based news outlet ARY News, citing informed sources.

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Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

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