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Big setback to US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan as Iran refuses to meet US delegation, says report

Big setback to US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan as Iran refuses to meet US delegation, says report

Big setback to US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan as Iran refuses to meet US delegation, says report

Big setback to US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan as Iran refuses to meet US delegation, says report

US-Iran Conflict: In a major development surrounding the peace talks in Pakistan, the delegation of Iran has stated its unreadiness to meet the delegation of the United States, as reported by the chairman of Pakistan-based news outlet ARY News.

“Prospects for the resumption of the second round of U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad today are rapidly fading, as Tehran is still not ready to meet the U.S. delegation, which was expected to arrive late tonight from Washington. Iran continues to insist that the Americans end their blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a precondition for opening the second round of negotiations,” stated Kamran Khan, chairman of Pakistan-based news outlet ARY News, citing informed sources.

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