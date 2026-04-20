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Big suspense over US-Iran talks: Many US aircraft land at Nur Khan Air Base while Iran says no plans

Big suspense over US-Iran talks: Many US aircraft land at Nur Khan Air Base while Iran says ‘no plans’

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announced that a Lebanese delegation would participate in potential negotiations with Israel.

A Pakistani Ranger walks past a billboard for the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 12, 2026. | Photo Credit: AFP

New Delhi: US-Iran Tensions: Suspense continues to surround the upcoming ‘Islamabad 2.0’ talks scheduled between the United States and Iran in Islamabad. Just ahead of this crucial meeting, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Bagchi stated that there are currently no plans for a next round of talks with the US, nor has any consensus been reached regarding when such negotiations would commence.

On the other hand, ahead of the ‘Islamabad 2.0’ talks—tentatively scheduled for Tuesday—US Air Force C-17 aircraft have already landed. Two of these aircraft transported vehicles for the US delegation, while the remaining seven carried equipment such as signal jammers, communication gear, security assets, and weaponry. Additionally, the ‘Air Force Two’ VIP aircraft arrived at 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time.

‘Time to End War’

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has appealed to the United States to bring an end to the conflict. He asserted that Iran must resolve its conflicts with the US and Israel as soon as possible so that the nation can focus its efforts on reconstruction. Following meetings with public sector workers, he also emphasized that the leadership must remain transparent and honest in order to maintain the public’s trust.

What Does China Say?

In the interim, China has also stepped up its diplomatic activity ahead of the ‘Islamabad 2.0’ talks. In a conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, President Xi Jinping stated that maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz must be allowed to continue unimpeded. Advocating for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, Beijing asserted that a resolution to the crisis in the Middle East is achievable solely through political and diplomatic channels.

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Separately, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announced that a Lebanese delegation—led by former ambassador of Lebanon to the United States Simon Karam—would participate in potential negotiations with Israel. He clarified that the primary objective of these talks would be to end the occupation, formally demarcate the international border, and ensure the deployment of security forces in the region.

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