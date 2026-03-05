Home

Big tension for Iran as US tests nuclear-capable ‘doomsday’ missile, Minuteman III, 20 times more powerful…

Air Force Global Strike Command conducted a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with two test re-entry vehicles on March 3.

With the US-Israel-Iran war entering its sixth day and the escalating Middle East tensions, the Trump-led US conducted a test launch of its nuclear-capable Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM). Often termed as the doomsday missile, nuclear-capable Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is capable of carrying warheads up to 20 times more dynamic than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945. The Air Force Global Strike Command on Tuesday launched the deadly missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

In a statement, the United States Space Force said, “Air Force Global Strike Command conducted a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with two test re-entry vehicles March 3, at 11:01 p.m. Pacific Time from Vandenberg Space Force Base. This launch, designated GT 255, was scheduled years ago, and is not in response to world events. It is a key component of a data-driven program that has been in place for decades, involving over 300 similar tests designed to validate the performance of the weapon system. The data collected from these routine tests is essential for ongoing and future force development.

“It is critical to test all aspects of our ICBM force, including our ability to deliver multiple, independently targeted payloads with absolute precision,” said Gen. S.L. Davis, commander of AFGSC. “This test validates the intricate synchronization of the weapon system, from the initial launch sequence to the flawless deployment of each reentry vehicle.”

