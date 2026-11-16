Big update ahead of Nepal PM’s India visit as landlocked nation considers allowing use of its airspace for flights to India’s Bagdogra

Ahead of PM Balendra Shah's upcoming India visit, Nepal is considering New Delhi's counteroffer to allow international flights to and from Bagdogra Airport to use eastern Nepali airspace, in exchange for the Bhairahawa air route.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/big-update-ahead-of-nepal-pms-india-visit-as-landlocked-nation-considers-allowing-use-of-its-airspace-for-flights-to-indias-bagdogra-8545397/ Copy

Nepal PM Balen Shah- File image

New Delhi: Ahead of Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s upcoming visit to India next week, Nepal is actively considering a counterproposal from New Delhi to allow international flights to and from West Bengal’s Bagdogra Airport to use its eastern airspace. According to officials at Nepal’s Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, the Indian request, tabled during a Director General-level meeting of both countries’ aviation regulators comes as a reciprocal package linked to Kathmandu’s longstanding demand for Indian airspace access for the Bhairahawa air route.

Nepal’s long sought permission to use Indian airspace for the Bhairahawa air route

The Indian proposal comes as a counteroffer with Nepal having long sought permission to use Indian airspace for the Bhairahawa air route. Onlinekhabar, a local news portal, first reported the development in Nepal, citing a senior government official. Two officials said on condition of anonymity that New Delhi made the proposal during bilateral discussions at a Director General-level meeting between the aviation regulators of the two countries.

A government team led by Mukesh Dangol, Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), visited New Delhi last week to discuss additional air routes that Nepal has been seeking from India for more than a decade, a report by IANS news agency said.

“India has been ready to grant an air route via Bhairahawa, close to Gorakhpur in India, which would facilitate international flights to Gautam Buddha International Airport in Bhairahawa and Pokhara International Airport in western Nepal,” said a senior ministry official.

“However, the southern neighbour has also sought permission to use eastern Nepali airspace for international flights to and from Bagdogra Airport,” he added. The two officials said India had insisted that the two sides conclude an agreement as part of a package. Nepali officials said they had not expected such a counterproposal from India and had responded that they would need time to study the Indian request. Located in the strategically important Siliguri Corridor, commonly known as the ‘Chicken’s Neck’, Bagdogra Airport serves as a major aviation gateway to India’s northeastern states.

The narrow corridor, approximately 22 km wide at its narrowest point, connects the northeastern region with mainland India. The airport operates as a civil enclave within the Indian Air Force’s Bagdogra Air Force Station, serving both commercial flights and defence-related logistical requirements. India has also sought permission to use Nepali airspace near Raxaul, the official told Online Khabar.

(With inputs from agencies)