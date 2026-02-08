Iran nuclear deal talks: Netanyahu to meet Donald Trump- Here’s what it means

Home

Iran nuclear deal talks: Netanyahu to meet Donald Trump- Heres what it means

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Washington to discuss the Iran-US talks with US President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump vs Iran: In a significant global development aid the Iranian nuclear deal discussions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has said that the Prime Minister will travel to Washington to discuss the Iran-US talks with US President Donald Trump. The Israeli PM office also made it clear that the two will discuss “the negotiations with Iran”. The talks are very critical as it they come at a time when the world is fearing another US attack on the nuclear facilities of Iran. Here are all the details you need to know about what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said about discussions around Iran-US talks with Trump.

What has Netanyahu said on Iran-US talks?

Adding that Netanyahu “believes that any talks must include restrictions on ballistic missiles and an end to support for the Iranian axis”, the statement quoted by IANS news agency mentioned details of the proposed meeting between Trump and Netanyahu.

The announcement followed indirect talks between Iranian and US delegations held in Oman on Friday. Trump described them as “very good talks,” adding that “Iran looks like it wants to make a deal very badly.”

Trump-Netanyahu meeting: What does it mean for world?

The recent Iran-US talks marked the first round of negotiations between the two countries since Israel struck Iran in June last year, triggering a 12-day war, during which the United States bombed Iran’s key nuclear sites, as reported by Xinhua news agency. However, the Trump-Netanyahu meeting signifies that Israel doesn’t want to be secluded from the US-Iran talks and wants to ensure that its diplomatic and political insecurities with Iran are taken care off.

What was discussed between Netanyahu-Trump last meeting?

Notably, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last met in December. However, there was no immediate White House comment.

The US and Iran held indirect talks on Friday in Oman that appeared to return to the starting point on how to approach discussions over Tehran’s nuclear program. Trump called the talks “very good” and said more were planned for early next week.

(With inputs from agencies)

