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Big win for India as Canadas intelligence agency declares Khalistani elements a violent extremist threat

Big win for India as Canada’s intelligence agency declares Khalistani elements a ‘violent extremist threat’

In a notable development, Canada’s intelligence agency has officially categorized certain Khalistani elements as a “violent extremist threat,” aligning more closely with India’s long-standing concerns over separatist activities.

Khalistani flags- File image

New Delhi: In a development that could reshape the narrative around separatist activity abroad, Canada’s top intelligence agency has issued a stark warning on Khalistani extremism operating within its borders. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), in its latest public report, has identified Khalistani elements as a violent extremist threat, according to a media report. In the report, CSIS stated that foreign interference remains aggressive and sophisticated in Canadian politics. Here are all the details you need to know about the Canadian Security Intelligence Service has said about Khalistani extremism operating within its borders.

What Canadian Security Intelligence report said on Khalistani extremism operating within its borders?

A small but determined group of Canada-based Khalistani extremists (CBKEs) continue to use Canada as a base to promote, raise funds and plan violence, as reported by Khalsa Vox. These individuals, often linked to Canadian nations, exploit community institutions to generate funds that are allegedly channelled into violent activities.

The CSIS report noted that no such attacks occurred in Canada last year, it cautioned that their continued involvement in politically motivated violent extremism poses a direct threat to national security and Canadian interests.

China’s intelligence services have changed their methods, posting job advertisements through cover companies on major online platforms to recruit people of Canada with access to proprietary or classified information. They specifically target people who face financial difficulties or career ambitions, developing long-term networks for espionage and coercion.

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Pakistan, using proxies, maintains covert relationships with politicians, journalists, academics, and community leaders to manipulate media narratives and silence dissent within diaspora groups. These incidents showcase a coordinated assault on Canadian sovereignty, according to the Khalsa Vox. “Khalistani extremism thrives in the gaps of the multiculturalism policies, where legitimate advocacy sometimes blurs into support for violence.

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Foreign interference corrodes the very heart of the Canadian electoral system and public debate. The CSIS report makes clear that half-measures are no longer sufficient. The time for complacency has ended. Parliament must empower CSIS and security agencies with the tools and resources they need to disrupt these networks decisively. This includes stronger screening of foreign funding to community organisations, aggressive prosecution of transnational repression, and public transparency about interference attempts,” it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

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