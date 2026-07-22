  • India News
  • News
  • World
  • BIG win for Saudi Arabia as Trump approves nuclear deal that may allow Kingdom to enrich uranium

BIG win for Saudi Arabia as Trump approves nuclear deal that may allow Kingdom to enrich uranium

The new deal, which would last 30 years, is estimated to be worth tens of billions of dollars. It is designed to give American companies a central role in developing Saudi Arabia’s nuclear infrastructure while shutting out other foreign competitors.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Published: July 22, 2026, 9:41 AM IST
BIG win for Saudi Arabia as Trump approves nuclear deal that may allow Kingdom to enrich uranium

US President Donald Trump has approved a major nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia that will allow the kingdom to develop a civilian nuclear programme, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, which cited US officials. The agreement has not been officially announced yet but could be made public as early as Wednesday, the Associated Press reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the 30-year deal is worth tens of billions of dollars and is expected to give US companies a leading role in building Saudi Arabia’s nuclear infrastructure, while limiting the involvement of other foreign firms.

Read more: Trump warns US will strike Iran's Pickaxe Mountain 'pretty soon' amid reports Tehran moved nuclear centrifuges there

The Associated Press also reported that American companies are expected to play a central role in developing the programme.

As part of the agreement, US firms could build a uranium enrichment facility in Saudi Arabia if a joint review by both countries finds it necessary. Both the Wall Street Journal and the Associated Press said the decision would depend on the outcome of a joint US-Saudi assessment.

The deal would also allow the US to monitor Saudi Arabia’s civilian nuclear programme. According to the reports, Trump administration officials believe this oversight will help ensure the programme is not used to develop nuclear weapons.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.