BIG win for Saudi Arabia as Trump approves nuclear deal that may allow Kingdom to enrich uranium

The new deal, which would last 30 years, is estimated to be worth tens of billions of dollars. It is designed to give American companies a central role in developing Saudi Arabia’s nuclear infrastructure while shutting out other foreign competitors.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/big-win-for-saudi-arabia-as-trump-approves-nuclear-deal-that-may-allow-kingdom-to-enrich-uranium-8480398/ Copy

US President Donald Trump has approved a major nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia that will allow the kingdom to develop a civilian nuclear programme, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, which cited US officials. The agreement has not been officially announced yet but could be made public as early as Wednesday, the Associated Press reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the 30-year deal is worth tens of billions of dollars and is expected to give US companies a leading role in building Saudi Arabia’s nuclear infrastructure, while limiting the involvement of other foreign firms.

The Associated Press also reported that American companies are expected to play a central role in developing the programme.

As part of the agreement, US firms could build a uranium enrichment facility in Saudi Arabia if a joint review by both countries finds it necessary. Both the Wall Street Journal and the Associated Press said the decision would depend on the outcome of a joint US-Saudi assessment.

The deal would also allow the US to monitor Saudi Arabia’s civilian nuclear programme. According to the reports, Trump administration officials believe this oversight will help ensure the programme is not used to develop nuclear weapons.