Big worry for Indians in US: New rule under DHS proposal may cost asylum seekers… | Check details

The Department of Homeland Security has proposed new rules for asylum seekers. The proposal may also decrease government tax receipts if fewer people are able to work legally and pay taxes.

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The proposal states that DHS wants to narrow and clarify eligibility for discretionary employment authorisation. Representational image

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed new rules that could limit who is allowed to work legally in the United States and for how long. The changes would mainly affect certain categories of non-citizens, particularly individuals with humanitarian parole, those with deferred action status outside the DACA programme, and people facing possible deportation.

The proposal states that DHS wants to narrow and clarify eligibility for discretionary employment authorisation. The changes would apply to people admitted to the US under humanitarian parole, individuals with deferred action status, and those facing final removal orders but currently released from custody under supervision.

Critics say the proposal could significantly impact asylum seekers living and working in the US. Gordon Quan suggested that the underlying goal may be to make the country less attractive to those seeking refuge. He argued that without the ability to work legally, many families could struggle to survive.

The proposed changes would make it harder for non-citizens to qualify for discretionary employment authorisation. Applicants would need to prove economic necessity, clear enhanced security checks, and satisfy stricter review standards. The plan would also require individuals seeking permit renewals to work for employers enrolled in E-Verify, while reducing the duration of many work permits to no more than 12 months.

What did DHS say about the new proposal?

The department said it expects the proposal to lower the number of individuals with deferred action, parole protections and final removal orders who can legally obtain employment authorisation. While the proposal could result in some non-citizens losing their ability to earn a legal income, DHS maintains that it would reinforce protections for American employees and the domestic labour market.

According to the proposal, lost earnings could force non-citizens to depend more heavily on relatives, community groups, charities and other organisations for financial support. Their dependents could also be affected by the loss of income. The department said the proposal would increase filing requirements for those still eligible to apply for work permits. At the same time, it would allow authorities to verify an applicant’s criminal history and identity through biometric screening while ensuring they can demonstrate economic need and eligibility for discretionary approval.

The proposed rule could create new challenges for employers that rely on workers who may no longer qualify for renewed employment authorisation. Companies may have to deal with higher turnover costs and meet stricter E-Verify compliance requirements to verify employees’ work eligibility. Finally, another potential consequence of the proposed rule is a reduction in tax collections.