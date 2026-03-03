Home

Biggest attack on Iran still pending, says Trump, adds that US has the capability to operate for longer

'Biggest attack on Iran still pending', says Trump, adds that US has the capability to operate for longer

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the bombing on the first day of the fighting.

Trump stated that the biggest attack on Iran is still pending.

New Delhi: Today is the fourth day of the Israel-US-Iran war. US President Donald Trump has stated that the war with Iran could last 4-5 weeks, but the US can operate for longer.

In a statement at the White House, Trump stated that the US military is still conducting large-scale military operations in Iran.

Earlier, in an interview with CNN, Trump stated that the US has not yet launched a full-force attack. The biggest attack on Iran is still pending. The US has the world’s largest army and is using it.

Iran attacks 6 US bases in 4 countries

On Monday, the third day of the war, Iran attacked 6 US bases in 4 countries in the Middle East. Three US fighter jets crashed in Kuwait. The US stated that Kuwait mistook the fighter jets for enemy aircraft. All American pilots are safe.

Meanwhile, Iran’s top national security official, Ali Larijani, said on Monday that Iran will not hold any talks with the US. This statement came in response to reports that Iran had attempted to restart talks with the US.

555 killed, 740 injured in Iran

According to an Al-Jazeera report, the US and Israel have jointly attacked more than 1,000 targets in Iran so far. More than 2,000 bombs were dropped in the first 30 hours.

So far, 555 people have died, while more than 700 have been injured. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the bombing on the first day of the fighting, which began on February 28.

Apart from this, according to the statement of the US Central Forces, 6 American soldiers have been killed so far in Iranian attacks.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.