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Who was Bilal Arif Sarafi? LeT commander killed after Eid prayers in Pakistan, internal rift suspected

Who was Bilal Arif Sarafi? LeT commander killed after Eid prayers in Pakistan, internal rift suspected

A top leader of the Lashkar e Taiba group was killed in Pakistan right after Eid prayers. He was attacked and killed in a violent way. This event shows that there is a lot of trouble and fighting for power within these groups.

LeT commander Bilal Arif Sarafi was killed after Eid prayers in Pakistan, with early reports pointing to possible internal conflict behind the shocking incident.

In shocking and sensational news, one of the top commanders of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was shot dead and stabbed multiple times following Eid prayers in Muridke near Lahore.

The deceased terrorist identified as Bilal Arif Sarafi was reportedly killed inside the Markaz Taiba complex-believed to be the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba-moments after he had concluded the Eid congregation prayers. He was shot point-blank and stabbed multiple times, causing him to sustain mortal injuries.

Experts are now speculating if this gruesome killing might have been an inside job, indicating factionalism or power struggles within terror groups operating in Pakistan.

Details of the Attack: Shot Dead in Cold Blood

Speaking to the media, eyewitnesses revealed that the killing was well-planned and professionally executed. Witnesses claimed that two perpetrators shot him at close range and stabbed him mercilessly. One gunman was reportedly assigned the task of shooting Sarafi dead while the second attacker ensured that he died by slashing him multiple times.

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Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander Killed In Cold Blood Hours After Offering Eid Prayers

The killing is said to have taken place in front of other militants who were attending the Eid congregation. Located inside Pakistan’s volatile Punjab province, the Markaz Taiba is known to be one of the most highly-secure and fortified bases of terror groups based in Pakistan.

Several members of Lashkar-e-Taiba helped Sarafi-who worked as one of its senior commanders-get to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Who Killed Bilal Arif Sarafi?

Little is known about the killers just yet. However, early reports suggest that militants who killed Sarafi could have been from within his own terror group.

“They targeted him inside the premises of LeT’s headquarters just after he offered Eid prayers, which suggests that the attackers were well aware of the movements of Sarafi and had access to the LeT headquarters,” an intelligence source told Geo TV.

Who Was Bilal Arif Sarafi?

Bilal Arif Sarafi was reportedly a longstanding member of Lashkar-e-Taiba and had been associated with the terror group since 2005. Prior to his murder, Sarafi had allegedly been tasked with recruitment and fundraising efforts for LeT. Investigation officials have further claimed that Sarafi was regularly profiling and scouting youngsters for recruitment into Lashkar-e-Taiba.

He was believed to be residing inside the Markaz Taiba compound with three other senior commanders.

Unclear motive: Murder points to infighting within LeT

The reason behind Sarafi’s murder still remains unclear. However, officials have claimed that his murder could be an outcome of internal rivalry and dissent within Lashkar-e-Taiba.

“Clearly, this was an inside job. Someone from within killed Sarafi,” another intelligence source said.

The source added that there could also be a personal enmity angle to Sarafi’s murder. However, more light will be shed on the motive behind his killing as the investigation proceeds.

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