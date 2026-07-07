Bilawal Bhutto issues war threat after India’s tough stand on Indus Waters Treaty, says “Pakistan is ready for conflict on every front”

While addressing a public gathering, Bilawal Bhutto alleged that India was using the waters of the Indus River as a weapon. He claimed that Pakistan would not tolerate such actions and would do whatever was necessary to protect its water rights.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/bilawal-bhutto-imran-khan-pakistan-peoples-party-indus-waters-treaty-iwt-shehbaz-sharif-nawaz-sharif-randhir-jaiswal-external-affairs-minister-narendra-modi-randhir-jaiswal-8467394/ Copy

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

New Delhi: In a significant development, Pakistan has once again resorted to aggressive rhetoric over the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan is prepared to fight “on every front” to protect the treaty. The statement from the PPP leader comes at a time when India has reiterated that it remains firm in its decision not to restore the Indus Waters Treaty. It is important to note that Bhutto’s party supports Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 last year by the Pakistan-backed terrorists, the Narendra Modi government suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). Signed in 1960, the treaty governs the sharing of river waters between India and Pakistan.

Since India’s decision, Pakistan has repeatedly issued warnings of conflict over the matter. Among the most vocal has been former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who has previously made remarks about “shedding blood” over the issue.

“India Is Using Water as a Weapon”: Bilawal

While addressing a public gathering, Bilawal Bhutto alleged that India was using the waters of the Indus River as a weapon. He claimed that Pakistan would not tolerate such actions and would do whatever was necessary to protect its water rights.

He said, “Pakistan is ready for war. We will never compromise on our rights over the Indus River. We will respond to any attempt to weaponize the river’s waters.”

It is also important to note that Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks came in response to a statement by Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs. Jaiswal said that the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) had been suspended in response to Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism. He added that the treaty would remain suspended until Pakistan stopped sponsoring terrorism and that India had no intention of restoring it.

Pakistan’s Continued Rhetoric

The Shehbaz Sharif government has been making strong statements over the Indus Waters Treaty since last year. To recall, Bilawal Bhutto had earlier used inflammatory language, including remarks about “shedding blood” if India stopped the flow of water.

Bilawal is the son of former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari. He has also served as Pakistan’s foreign minister and is known for his aggressive rhetoric on India-related issues.

Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and several other leaders have also spoken on the Indus Waters Treaty. More recently, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar claimed that India could not suspend the treaty because it is a bilateral agreement that cannot be terminated unilaterally. Pakistan has also been raising the issue on international platforms.