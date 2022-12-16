Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Makes Highly Objectionable Statement Against PM Modi at UNSC | WATCH

BILAWAL BHUTTO's OBJECTIONABLE REMARKS AGAINST PM MODI: Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated since New Delhi abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Photo: IANS

New Delhi: In response to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar’s remark on Pakistan, the country’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made a highly objectionable comment against PM Modi while addressing the UN Security Council (UNSC). “(I want to tell India) that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India,” Bhutto stated. For the unversed, his comments came days after Jaishankar took a sharp swipe at Pakistan for “harbouring 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden”.

WHAT JAISHANKAR HAD SAID?

While speaking in the Council’s open debate on reformed multilateralism, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto raised the Kashmir issue. Reacting strongly to his remarks, Jaishankar had stated,”While we search for the best solutions, what are those that we must never accept include the normalisation of such threats. The question of justifying what the world regards as unacceptable should not even arise. It certainly applies to states’ sponsorship of cross- border terrorism. Nor can hosting Osama Bin Laden and attacking a neighbouring Parliament can serve as credentials for sermonizing before this council.”

BHUTTO’s OBJECTIONABLE REMARKS AGAINST PM MODI

“He (PM Modi) was banned from entering this country until he became the Prime Minister. This is the Prime Minister of the RSS and the Foreign Minister of the RSS. What is the RSS? The RSS takes inspiration from Hitler’s SS”, said Bhutto.

Pakistan’s foreign minister’s unexpected reaction to the Indian External Affairs minister’s remarks “I want to tell India that Osama bin Laden has been killed while the butcher of Gujarat is still alive & he is the PM of India”Says Foreign Minister of Pakistan @BBhuttoZardari pic.twitter.com/HBmhCNN9yO — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) December 15, 2022

Notably, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated since New Delhi abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. India’s decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy.