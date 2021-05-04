New Delhi: Bill and Melinda Gates have decided to end their 27 years of marriage, saying ‘we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple’. In an official statement on Twitter, the duo said, “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.” Also Read - Bill Gates to Beef Eaters: Shift to Synthetic Option to Fight Climate Change

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life", the statement added.

The billionaire couple met for the first time at a trade show in New York and began dating in 1987. They tied the knot on New Year's Day in 1994 in Hawaii. They have three children.

Notably, they jointly run the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which apparently works to help all people lead healthy, productive lives. The organisation has spent billions to tackle causes such as infectious diseases and encouraging vaccinations in children.

It’s the second unexpected divorce among the uppermost ranks of the world’s richest people. In July 2019, Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott had shocked the world by announcing separation after 25 years of marriage.