Microsoft co-founder and billionaire, Bill Gates recently said that people in wealthy countries should stop eating beef entirely and shift to a synthetic alternative if they want to fight climate change, reported various news platforms. The billionaire philanthropist revealed this in an interview published by MIT’s Technology Review while talking about his new book ‘How to Avoid a Climate Disaster’ on Monday. Also Read - Bill Gates Warned About Coronavirus in 2015, Now He Predicts 2 More Disasters

During the conversation, he spoke about topics from the book while also having a discussion surrounding climate change. Also Read - China Warms Up To Joe Biden, Asks Him To Bring Bilateral Ties Back on Right Track

“I don’t think the poorest 80 countries will be eating synthetic meat. I do think all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef,” Gates told the MIT Technology Review. Also Read - Microsoft Founder Bill Gates Is Biggest Farmland Owner in US

“You can get used to the taste difference, and the claim is they’re going to make it taste even better over time. Eventually, that green premium is modest enough that you can sort of change the people or use regulation to totally shift the demand,” Gates said.

He spoke about emissions while breeding livestock and how synthetic or faux meat could help considerably reduce the impact on the environment. He also spoke about how cows normally release methane through their digestive system. Methane is one of the many prominent greenhouse gases that can harm our planet.

He shared how there are different kinds of food that are being provided to them to reduce this impact and it even causes a 20 per cent reduction in emissions. However, he said that this won’t create that big of a difference, “sadly, those bacteria (in their digestive system that produce methane) are a necessary part of breaking down the grass. And so I don’t know if there’ll be some natural approach there. I’m afraid the synthetic (protein alternatives like plant-based burgers) will be required for at least the beef thing.”

Gates further stated that developed nations should consider switching to synthetic beef or plant-based beef that tastes just like real beef but are actually made from flavoured soybean. Some faux meat is also made by growing cell cultures in a lab.