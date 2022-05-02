New Delhi: Bill Gates said he would marry ex-wife Melina French Gates “all over again” and his marriage to her “great”. Bill and Melina Gates had finalised their divorce in August last year but have continued to work together at their foundation.Also Read - Bill Gates-Melinda Gates Divorce: New Update on Foundation And Division of $148 Billion Fortune

n May 2021, Bill and Melinda Gates announced they were divorcing after nearly 30 years of marriage but would keep working together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest charitable foundations in the world.

In identical tweets, the Microsoft co-founder and his then wife said they had made the decision to end their marriage of 27 years.

“We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” they said in a statement. “We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

Bill Gates was formerly the world’s richest person and his fortune is estimated at well over $100 billion.

The Gateses were married in 1994 in Hawaii. They met after she began working at Microsoft as a product manager in 1987.

In her 2019 memoir, “The Moment of Lift,” Melinda Gates wrote about her childhood, life and private struggles as the wife of a public icon and stay-at-home mom with three kids. She won Bill Gates’ heart after meeting at a work dinner, sharing a mutual love of puzzles and beating him at a math game.

She also detailed the ways they navigated imbalances in their marriage and parenting journey and noted how working together at the foundation made their relationship better.