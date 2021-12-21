San Francisco: Pardes Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday announced that the early human testing of its experimental COVID-19 antiviral pill shows it works as a standalone treatment. The company said it plans to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, reported Reuters.Also Read - UK to Begin Merck’s COVID-19 Antiviral Drug Trial This Month: UK Health Security Agency

If Pardes' antiviral pill–PBI-0451–proves effective in later-stage testing, it could have an advantage over similar pills that need to be taken with a second, booster medication, like that of Pfizer Inc's two-drug antiviral regimen, Paxlovid, now under consideration by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Pardes said it expects to complete its current Phase I study in healthy volunteers early next year. The company aims to start by a larger trial by mid-year, that could be used to seek regulatory approval for the COVID-19 antiviral pill, according to Reuters.

As of now, there are no authorized oral treatment of COVID-19 infection. However, the antiviral pills are expected to become important tools in fight against the virus as they could be taken soon after symptoms appear to keep people out of the hospital.

According to Reuters’ report, Pardes’ pill is a protease inhibitor, designed to prevent the coronavirus from replicating in human cells. It is the same class of medicine as Pfizer’s nirmatrelvir, which in combination with the older antiviral ritonavir has reported to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 per cent for COVID-19 patients at high risk of severe illness. Ritonavir is used to extend the action of the Pfizer pill, but can also interfere with some other medicines a patient may be taking, raising the risk of complications.

“We believe the ability to have an unboosted regimen will be important,” Pardes Chief Executive Officer Uri Lopatin told Reuters. He noted that one in five adults in the United States, is on at least one prescription medication.

Pfizer, which says the issue of drug-drug interactions is manageable, is awaiting emergency authorization from the FDA for Paxlovid.

“If you look at hepatitis C and HIV as proxies for COVID, you’ll see first generation compounds come out and then over time you’ll see better and better options,” Reuters’ reported Jim Tananbaum, founder and CEO of healthcare investment firm Foresite Capital as saying. Some newer hepatitis C drugs were considered to be advances in part because they were highly effective without the need for ritonavir.

Foresite is the sponsor of FS Development Corp II, a so-called blank check company set up to raise cash for acquisitions as an alternative to a traditional initial public offering. A shareholder vote on the merger of Pardes and FS II is scheduled for Thursday, reported Reuters. Company officials told the agency that Pardes is in talks with regulators about the design of a larger, global trial of PBI-0451, including the number of participants and geographic locations.