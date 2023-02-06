Did Birds In Turkey Know That Earthquake Was About To Strike? This Video Suggests So | Watch Here
The earthquake struck in the early morning when most people were sleeping.
Viral Video: Turkey and Syria were on Monday rattled by a series of very powerful earthquakes that resulted in the death of more than 2000 people while a lot of damage has been caused as many buildings and structures were destroyed. The earthquake struck in the early morning when most people were sleeping. Videos from different locations have been shared on social media showing the moments when the earthquake struck and the devastation that followed.
One video has been shared on Twitter that shows “strange behaviour of birds” just before the calamity rattled the region.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
In Turkey, strange behavior was observed in birds just before the earthquake.#Turkey #TurkeyEarthquake #Turkish pic.twitter.com/yPnQRaSCRq
— OsintTV (@OsintTV) February 6, 2023
Within no time netizens commented on the video and presented their observations.
They sensed something horrible is about to happen
EL GRANDE
@MXELGRANDE
That’s because they can sense what’s coming, as most animals can.
A
@_angel402
They know
Pervin Shaikh
@AimHighLtd
They knew…
Laura
@Nonamesareleft2
Might be completely coincidental, but there were loads of birds chirping here in the UK a couple of hours ago, it was so unusually loud that my husband and I remarked on it.
Wonder if they could feel some minuscule vibrations or something?!
ONYANGO
@johnpaulonyango
Any and everything should be studied months even before an earthquake to help predict them.
Arshman
@f1_fanatic_5
Bird can sense or know before an #earthquakes. I always feel happy when birds and animals are safer. Humans I really don’t care much, including myself.
Zeeshan Usman
@skzeeshanusman
It’s not strange. Birds have senses better than Human Beings
zeluxayi
@banshilal_gour
The animals always know first
Scarface Tony Montana
@cnshashank
Birds use the magnetic field of the earth to navigate, I’m sure they can feel the geo magnetic changes as the earth moves below them, wonder if this is all signs of the pole shift?
They feel the low frequencies in sound that comes before an earthquake
Ian
@BostonCoreGhost
They sensed it, I’m sure there were quite a few animals acting strange before earthquake hit
Nicolas Fromont
@nicolas_fromont
(India.com has not verified the authenticity of this video and does not in any way denies or accepts the same)
