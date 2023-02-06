Home

News

World

Did Birds In Turkey Know That Earthquake Was About To Strike? This Video Suggests So | Watch Here

Did Birds In Turkey Know That Earthquake Was About To Strike? This Video Suggests So | Watch Here

The earthquake struck in the early morning when most people were sleeping.

Did Birds In Turkey Know That Earthquake Was About To Strike? This Video Suggests So | Watch Here

Viral Video: Turkey and Syria were on Monday rattled by a series of very powerful earthquakes that resulted in the death of more than 2000 people while a lot of damage has been caused as many buildings and structures were destroyed. The earthquake struck in the early morning when most people were sleeping. Videos from different locations have been shared on social media showing the moments when the earthquake struck and the devastation that followed.

One video has been shared on Twitter that shows “strange behaviour of birds” just before the calamity rattled the region.

You may like to read

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Within no time netizens commented on the video and presented their observations.

Sharing a few here:

They sensed something horrible is about to happen

EL GRANDE

@MXELGRANDE

That’s because they can sense what’s coming, as most animals can.

A

@_angel402

They know

Pervin Shaikh

@AimHighLtd

They knew…

Laura

@Nonamesareleft2

Might be completely coincidental, but there were loads of birds chirping here in the UK a couple of hours ago, it was so unusually loud that my husband and I remarked on it.

Wonder if they could feel some minuscule vibrations or something?!

ONYANGO

@johnpaulonyango

Any and everything should be studied months even before an earthquake to help predict them.

Arshman

@f1_fanatic_5

Bird can sense or know before an #earthquakes. I always feel happy when birds and animals are safer. Humans I really don’t care much, including myself.

Zeeshan Usman

@skzeeshanusman

It’s not strange. Birds have senses better than Human Beings

zeluxayi

@banshilal_gour

The animals always know first

Scarface Tony Montana

@cnshashank

Birds use the magnetic field of the earth to navigate, I’m sure they can feel the geo magnetic changes as the earth moves below them, wonder if this is all signs of the pole shift?

They feel the low frequencies in sound that comes before an earthquake

Ian

@BostonCoreGhost

They sensed it, I’m sure there were quite a few animals acting strange before earthquake hit

Nicolas Fromont

@nicolas_fromont

(India.com has not verified the authenticity of this video and does not in any way denies or accepts the same)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.