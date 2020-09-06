New Delhi: At least one person was killed and seven others have been injured after multiple stabbings were reported in the United Kingdom’s Birmingham between 12:30 AM and 2:20 AM on Sunday. A murder inquiry was launched to nab the miscreant who is believed to have gone on a stabbing spree, starting at Constitution Hill in Birmingham. Also Read - Supreme Court Dismisses Vijay Mallya's Review Plea Against 2017 Contempt Verdict

According to reports, West Midlands Police believe the victims were picked at random and do not believe the incident was terror or gang-related. Also Read - Mumbai-based Wockhardt Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Deal With UK Govt, Including Oxford Cure

An increased uniformed and armed response has been put in place across the city. Also Read - UK Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong Over China's Controversial National Security Law

A man and a woman are battling serious injuries, while the injuries of five others are not thought to be life-threatening, the UK Police said.

“The events during the early hours of this morning are tragic, shocking and understandably frightening,” said Chief Superintendent Steve Graham, responsible for policing in Birmingham.

“Please be assured that we are doing absolutely everything we can to find whoever was responsible and try to understand what exactly happened. We have well-rehearsed plans for dealing with major incidents,” he said, calling on the public to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious.

Earlier, the police had declared a “major incident” putting up cordons at the junction of Hurst Street, a popular nightlife area in the city centre referred to as the Gay Village, and Bromsgrove Street.

The ‘major incident’ tag describes any situation involving serious harm or security risk to the public and covers special arrangements for all of the emergency services to work together.

With PTI inputs