Jakarta: Indonesian authorities on Tuesday retrieved one out of black boxes of the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 plane that plunged into the water off the coast of the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday.

Rescuers found debris of the crashed Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 in the waters of Jakarta. The black box was found on the seafloor between Lancang Island and Laki Island of Jakarta Gulf this morning, reports said. The black box is being transported by a ship to the Jakarta seaport of Tanjung Priok to conduct further investigation.

Officials have said it will take up to 2-5 days to inspect and download the recordings, while examining them will take longer.

The flight SJ-182 operated by the budget airline, with 62 people on board, crashed shortly after taking off from Soekarno-Hatta international airport in Jakarta, bound for Pontianak city in West Kalimantan province.

A total of 3,600 personnel have been involved in the search mission, as well as 54 ships and 13 planes and helicopters.

With inputs from IANS