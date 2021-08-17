Kabul: Afghanistan stared at an uncertain future as President Ashraf Ghani fled the country leaving Kabul in the hands of the Taliban. As the Taliban insurgents seized the presidential palace, the embattled Afghanistan government fell out of power and fellow citizens and foreigners had no option but to flee the country. While US President Joe Biden prepares to address the nation, India draws up an evacuation plan to facilitate repatriation to India.Also Read - US President Joe Biden To Address Nation On Afghanistan Crisis Shortly | LIVE Updates

