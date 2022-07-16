Mexico City: Fourteen people were killed when a military helicopter crashed in northwestern Mexico on Friday (local time). “A Black Hawk helicopter was involved in an accident, the cause of which is unknown at this time,” a statement said. The cause of the crash is being investigated, but so far there was no information indicating the incident was related to the arrest of drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero in another part of Sinaloa on Friday, the Navy statement added.Also Read - Caribbean Storm Gaining Force, Might Hit Central America

Earlier in the day, the Navy captured notorious drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, convicted for the murder and torture of a US anti-narcotics agent in 1985. The kingpin rose to prominence as a co-founder of the Guadalajara Cartel, one of Latin America’s most powerful drug trafficking organizations during the 1980s, and was among the most prized targets for US officials. Also Read - FIFA Announces 16 Host Cities For 2026 World Cup Across USA, Canada, Mexico

Caro Quintero was arrested after a search dog named “Max” found him hiding in brush in the town of San Simon in Sinaloa state during a joint operation by the navy and Attorney General’s Office, a navy statement said. The site was in the mountains near Sinaloa’s border with the northern border state of Chihuahua. Also Read - Hurricane Agatha, First of Pacific Season, is Ashore in Mexico

Mexico’s national arrest registry listed the time of Caro Quintero’s arrest as around midday. There were two pending arrest orders for him as well as an extradition request from the U.S. government.

Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office said in a statement that Caro Quintero was arrested for extradition and would be held at the maximum security Altiplano prison about 50 miles west of Mexico City.

The US government hailed the arrest, and said it would waste no time in requesting his extradition. “This is huge,” White House senior Latin America adviser Juan Gonzalez said on Twitter.

The Mexican Navy said in a statement Caro Quintero was caught in the municipality of Choix in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, one of Mexico’s drug-trafficking heartlands.