New Delhi: The Black Lives Matter (BLM) anti-racism protests, which started after the police killing of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, have now spread to various cities across the world, especially in Europe.

The protests are especially intense in the British and French capitals of London and Paris, respectively, with protesters on Saturday clashing with riot police of the two cities.

London: Over 100 people were arrested in London on Saturday by the Scotland Yard after far-right demonstrators, who said they were out to 'protect the statues' from anti-racism activists, clashed with the police. The protesters threw 'missiles' at the police, kicked and punched the officers, resulting in minor injuries to at least six police personnel.

Reacting to the clashes, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Racist thuggery has no place on our streets. Anyone attacking the police will be met with full force of the law. These marches and protests have been subverted by violence and breach current guidelines. Racism has no part in the UK and we must work together to make that a reality.”

Racist thuggery has no place on our streets. Anyone attacking the police will be met with full force of the law. These marches & protests have been subverted by violence and breach current guidelines. Racism has no part in the UK and we must work together to make that a reality. — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 13, 2020

Paris: Meanwhile, across the English Channel in France, about 15,000 anti-racism protesters gathered in central Paris last afternoon under the banner ‘Justice For Adama’; Adama Traore was a Malian-French national, who, on his 24th birthday on July 24, 2016, died in custody after being restrained and apprehended by the police.

Among the protesters was his sister, Assa Traore.

Clashes broke out after the police stopped the protesters from holding a march. The authorities had banned the march fearing a possible threat to local businesses. Protesters pelted stones at the police, who retaliated with firing tear gas. Nearly two dozen protesters were later taken in for questioning.