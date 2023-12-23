US Shocker: Black Woman Dials 911 For Help, Shot Dead By Cop

US Shocker: Black Woman Dials 911 for help, Shot Dead By Cop

Los Angeles: A shocking incident has emerged from the United States where a black woman dialled emergency helpline number 911 to report domestic violence but was shot dead by the cop. The incident took place in Los Angeles on December 4 evening when 27-year-old Niani Finlayson dialled 911 to report a domestic violence against her boyfriend.

The 911 Call

Finlayson dialled 911 to report a case of domestic violence against her boyfriend. During the call, She alleged that her boyfriend “would not leave her alone and then screaming and sounds of a struggle could be heard,” the LA County Sheriff’s department said.

The LA County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the apartment of the woman in East Avenue in Lancaster and heard voices of argument and yelling. They then forced open the door and saw Finlayson holding a large kitchen knife. The cops claimed that the furious woman told them she would stab her boyfriend for pushing her nine-year-old daughter. She then rushed inside the house where the man was sitting and grabbed him while holding the large knife. During the confrontation, a cop shot multiple rounds on the woman in front of her daughter.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead. The homicide w investigators are now investigating the case.

Deceased’s Family Contest Police’s Claims

Niani Finlayson dialled emergency number and reported that she was inside the house with her nine-year-old daughter. She also told that she was injured by her ex-boyfriend and wanted him to be removed from the house, the Guardian reported quoting the family’s attorney.

Sheriff’s deputy Ty Shelton shot the woman dead. He allegedly killed a person under similar circumstances. In 2020, Shelton along with other cops responded to a 911 call reporting domestic violence in West Avenue. During the confrontation between him and the suspect, named Micheal Thomas, he shot dead the man, who “refused to cooperate with the cops and tried to grab their gun while they were trying to handcuff him.”

The Daughter’s Statement

“The police lied that my mom was threatening them,” Xaisha, the deceased woman’s daughter, also a witness said at a press conference on Thursday. She called Shelton to be prosecuted. “She was my best friend. She was always there for me. It’s unbelievable that she’s gone and she’s not coming back. I miss my mom,” the nine-year-old said.

The little girl stated that her two-year-old sister continues to ask about their mother, but she doesn’t know what to say to her sister.

