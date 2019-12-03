Jakarta: Two soldiers have been injured after an explosion occurred at National Monument park in the Indonesian capital near the presidential palace on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, Jakarta police chief inspector General Gatot Eddy Pramono said that the explosion was caused by a ‘smoke grenade’.

“One of the injured soldiers was hurt in the hand and the other in the leg”, he added. Fortunately, the soldiers are said to be in stable condition and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Jakarta military chief Major General Eko Margiyono informed that the duo (soldiers) were doing morning exercises when a suspicious object was spotted.

“An investigation is underway. We are trying to ascertain why there was a grenade. We did not find anything else after combing the area. We will get information from the injured victims after their treatment”, stated the Jakarta police chief inspector.