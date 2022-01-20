Lahore: At least 3 people have died and over 20 others were severely injured in a blast in Lahore’s Anarkali area, officials said on Thursday. As per local media reports, the explosion happened when a bomb attached to a motorcycle exploded. Also Read - UPPSC 2022 Exams Calendar Released | Check Important Dates And Details Here

The casualties and the number of the injured were confirmed by Lahore police spokesperson Rana Arif. DIG Operations Lahore Dr Muhammad Abid Khan said 20 people were injured in the incident. He said that the investigation is in the initial stage.

Police said that it was a planted device, however, it was not confirmed whether it was an improvised explosive device (IED) or a time device. The blast shattered window glasses of nearby buildings while several motorcycles, parked near the blast site, were damaged.