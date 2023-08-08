Home

7 Killed In Blast In Pakistan’s Balochistan

Landmine blast kills seven in Balochistan's Panjgur district, including Union Council chairman.

7 people, including a chairman of a Union Council, were killed in a landmine blast Pak's Balochistan. | Photo: (Representative Image)

Balochistan: At least seven people were killed in a landmine blast that targeted a vehicle in Balochistan’s Panjgur district on Monday night. Among the deceased was a chairman of a Union Council (UC), as reported by Dawn, citing officials.

According to Panjgur Deputy Commissioner Amjad Somro unidentified men planted a remote explosive to target Balgatar UC Chairman Ishtiaq Yaqoob.

“Miscreants had planted a remote explosive device to target a vehicle carrying Balgatar UC Chairman Ishtiaq Yaqoob and others who were returning from a wedding ceremony,” the Dawn quoted Amjad Somro, deputy commissioner of Panjgur, as saying.

The incident took place when the vehicle reached at Chakar Bazar in the Balgatar area, the device detonated, resulting in the loss of lives, he said.

The deceased were identified as Sarfaraz and Haider, Mohammad Yaqoob, Ibrahim, Wajid, Fida Hussain. According to the Dawn the deceased hailed from Baltagar and Panjgur, adding that the identities of four of the deceased were ascertained by their relatives at a hospital.

In September 2014, in the same area, Yakub Balgatri, along with 10 of his companions, was killed. The Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), an outlawed group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Officials fear the involvement of the same organisation in today’s incident, the Express Tribune reported.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details are awaited.)

