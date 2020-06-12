New Delhi: Four people have been killed, including the imam of the Sher Shah Suri Mosque, in an IED explosion during Friday prayers at the mosque in the west of Kabul, the interior ministry has confirmed. Several have been injured. Also Read - US President Trump Authorises Sanctions Against ICC Employees Over Afghanistan War Crime Case

"Explosives placed inside the Shir Shah-E-Suri Mosque exploded during Friday prayers," said a Ministry of Interior statement.