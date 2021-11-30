Kabul: A blast, obviously a roadside bomb rocked Darul Aman road on the western edge of the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday morning, leaving no casualties, spokesman for Interior Ministry Qari Sayed Khosti said.Also Read - 'Gifts From the Heart' is Biden White House Christmas Theme

“There was a blast today morning but left no casualties,” said Khosti, without providing more details, Xinhua news agency reported. Also Read - Botswana Confirms 19 Cases of Omicron Variant

In the meantime, eyewitnesses on condition of anonymity said that the blast took place at around 10 a.m. local time on Darul Aman road close to a Habibia High School, injuring five. Also Read - New Covid Variant Threat: Pakistan Bans Travel From THESE 7 Countries. Check Details Here