Russia-Ukraine Crisis Latest News Today: In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, NATO on Thursday held an emergency meeting of the North Atlantic Council to respond to Russia's unjustified and unprovoked attack on Ukraine. In a statement, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the NATO Allies condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the strongest possible terms. "We call on Russia to immediately cease its military action, withdraw its forces from Ukraine, and choose diplomacy," Jens Stoltenberg said in the statement.

"We fully support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and Ukraine's right of self-defence" Stoltenberg added.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia's horrifying attack on Ukraine, which is entirely unjustified and unprovoked. Our thoughts are with all those killed and injured, and with the people of Ukraine. We also condemn Belarus for enabling this attack," the North Atlantic Council said in a statement.

Moreover, NATO has announced the deployment of ‘additional defensive land and air forces’ to the eastern part of the bloc and an increase in the readiness of all its forces ‘to respond to all contingencies,’ in light of the Russian military ‘operation’ in Ukraine.

NATO stands in solidarity with Ukraine. NATO allies are imposing severe costs on Russia for their reckless invasion of Ukraine. NATO allies in close coordination with EU & other partners all over the world are now imposing severe economic sanctions on Russia: NATO Secy-Gen

“Russia’s actions pose a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security, and they will have geostrategic consequences. NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the security and defence of all Allies,” the alliance said on Thursday in a statement.

Following emergency consultations, the bloc decided “to take additional steps” to strengthen its “deterrence and defence.”

“Our measures are and remain preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory,” NATO said, as per the report.

“Russia will pay a very heavy economic and political price. NATO will continue to coordinate closely with relevant stakeholders and other international organisations including the EU,” the statement reads.

“Russia has still not reciprocated. It is Russia, and Russia alone, which has chosen escalation,” it said.

Russia launched its “special operation” in Ukraine on Thursday morning. As President Putin said, the operation is aimed at stopping the Ukrainian army’s attacks on the two breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, now recognized by Moscow as sovereign states.