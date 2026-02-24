Home

This aircraft carrier, the most expensive in history and designed to showcase American power, is unable to provide basic sanitation for its own crew.

The USS Gerald R. Ford arrived on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, at the Crete Naval Base in Souda Bay, Greece.

New Delhi: Sailors aboard the USS Gerald Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, are going through a lot of difficulties. Reports indicate that the narrow pipes on the carrier are causing the toilets to clog frequently, forcing hundreds of sailors to wait in line for hours. The Wall Street Journal reports that frequent clogs are causing sewage system failures, impacting the health of the crew. This problem comes as the aircraft carrier prepares to attack Iran and continues its journey through West Asia, raising serious questions about its operational readiness.

According to the latest reports, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) arrived on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, at the Crete Naval Base in Souda Bay, Greece, for a multi-day port visit. According to the report, the ship will now undergo repairs to restock supplies and allow the sailors to rest. Afterwards, it will once again depart for West Asia to support Israel. It will then begin its journey towards the eastern Mediterranean near Israel.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the crew of the USS Ford aircraft carrier has to wait in toilet lines for more than 45 minutes. This aircraft carrier, the most expensive in history and designed to showcase American power, is unable to provide basic sanitation for its own crew. This problem has been ongoing since January, when the warship was deployed to the Caribbean. The US also attacked Venezuela from this aircraft carrier. According to a report, the ship has been at sea continuously since June last year.

A sailor aboard the Ford told the Journal that many crew members are angry and upset. Some have even talked about quitting the US Navy. Many sailors have become increasingly angry and depressed after not seeing their families for months. Many sailors have missed their children’s birthdays, the birth of a child, or even the funeral of a loved one.

There are approximately 5,000 crew members on this aircraft carrier. Most of them are young men and women in their 20s who are now missing their parents and families. Due to the sensitive mission, they are rarely allowed to communicate with their families. They are off social media and cannot use the internet, thus cutting them off from the rest of the world. This is further fuelling their anger.

