‘Blood On Ceiling’: 50 Injured As Latam Airlines Boeing 787 Suddenly Loses Altitude

Flight Suddenly Losses Altitude: At least 50 passengers were injured on board a Boeing 787-9 flight after the plane suddenly ‘dropped’ mid-air, Forbes reported. The flight was bound from Sydney to Auckland and was operated by Chilean airline Latam. The sudden drop occurred due to a technical issue, which caused “strong movement” on board the flight.

