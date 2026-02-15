Home

News

While BNP supremo Tarique Rahman set to be sworn as Bangladesh PM, this Nobel laureate economist could be the President

While BNP supremo Tarique Rahman set to be sworn as Bangladesh PM, this Nobel laureate economist could be the President

Experts say that Mohammad Yunus could prove useful to Tarique Rahman regarding international policies.

BNP chief Tarique Rahman is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister on February 17.

New Delhi: After the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government in August 2024, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was given the reins of Bangladesh with the support of the military. He served as an advisor to the interim government for a period. Now, after the general elections, BNP chief Tarique Rahman is set to be sworn in as prime minister on February 17. Meanwhile, there is a lot of discussion surrounding Muhammad Yunus. Experts say he may be given a major responsibility in the future.

Who will be the president?

People on social media are suggesting that Muhammad Yunus could be given a major constitutional position. Humayun Kabir, a close associate of Rahman, said, “No role has been finalized yet. No further decisions have been made regarding Muhammad Yunus. He has certainly assured us that he will always stand with the country in its progress.”

According to an NDTV report, Humayun Kabir said, “There hasn’t been any discussion about anyone’s portfolio yet. Tarique Rahman’s priority is to form an inclusive government. This elected government will fully utilize the talents of the people. MPs will be given responsibilities based on their experience and expertise.” It should be noted that Mohammad Shahabuddin is currently the President of Bangladesh.

Also read: Bangladesh elections: Khaleda Zia’s son, Tarique Rahman of BNP, wins both seats in parliamentary elections; marks huge comeback after 17 years

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

‘Yunus enjoys international recognition’

Meanwhile, David Bergman, a British investigative journalist who has worked for Bangladeshi and British newspapers, believes that appointing Mohammad Yunus as President could benefit Bangladesh from his experience. He said, “Yunus is criticized on many issues, yet he enjoys international recognition. If the Prime Minister has the support of someone with an international mindset, it would be icing on the cake. Yunus could provide significant assistance to him in foreign policy.”

Incidentally, David Bergman was first known in Bangladesh for his reporting on war crimes committed during the Bangladesh Liberation War.

Discussions have already taken place between Tariq Rahman and Yunus

Bergman claimed that discussions have already taken place between Tarique Rahman and Yunus regarding this matter. However, both teams have dismissed such speculation. Experts say that Mohammad Yunus could prove useful to Tarique Rahman regarding international policies. Yunus’s press secretary stated that he has no interest in politics and does not seek any constitutional position. He wants to step back and devote his time to himself. He has achieved many goals and is now transitioning power. Yunus has not revealed much about himself.

Muhammad Yunus is a world-famous economist who pioneered the modern concept of microcredit and microfinance, for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006. He also founded Grameen Bank and was the first Bangladeshi to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.