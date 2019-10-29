New Delhi: The remains of ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi were buried at sea by the US military, reported AFP quoting a Pentagon source who didn’t divulge other details. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said that his body was disposed of appropriately in accordance with the US standard operating procedure. PTI reported.

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Baghdadi blew himself in his suicide vest as he was chased to the dead end of a tunnel by the US service dogs during an American raid in northwest Syria.

Addressing reporters in the Pentagon, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said, “Baghdadi’s remains were transported to a secure facility to confirm his identity with forensic DNA testing and the disposal of his remains has been done. It is complete and was handled appropriately.”

Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was buried at sea after being killed in a US raid in Pakistan’s Abbottabad in 2011.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, tweeted the photo of a military dog who participated in the operation. The dog had been “slightly wounded and is fully recovering”. The dog is still in the theatre, returned to duty, with its handler.

We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019

A Syrian Kurd undercover agent took a pair of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s underwear for DNA identification ahead of the US raid that killed the jihadist leader, a Kurdish official said.