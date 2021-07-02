New York: Due to some technical glitch in the engine, a Boeing 737 cargo aircraft with two crew on board made an emergency landing on the water off Honolulu on Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Also Read - Indian Airlines To Avoid Iran Airspace, Re-route Flights Amid Tension: Aviation Regulator DGCA

As per a report news agency AFP, Transair Flight 810 was attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water at about 2:30 AM local time.

"According to preliminary information, the US Coast Guard rescued both crew members. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate," a statement said.

A spokesman for the Coast Guard, Petty Officer Third Class Matthew West, told CNN that a Coast Guard helicopter rescued one of the crew, while “a fire department helicopter rescued the other.” A Coast Guard cutter was also dispatched to the scene.

As per the latest reports, the crew members are safe and were taken to a Honolulu hospital for treatment.