Russia Ukraine War: American aviation giant Boeing announced it was suspending its support for Russian airlines and its operations in Moscow amid a growing backlash to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Boeing's pullout comes after US President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian aircraft from using US airspace during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday (Local Time).

"We have suspended major operations in Moscow and temporarily closed our office in Kyiv," the Ukrainian capital, a Boeing spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

"We are also suspending parts, maintenance and technical support services for Russian airlines. As the conflict continues, our teams are focused on ensuring the safety of our teammates in the region."

Flag carrier Aeroflot, which flies the Boeing 737 and 777, last week announced it was suspending flights to Europe in response to the flight ban.