Bomb threat: Flights diverted across Europe as mysterious wave of aviation hoaxes grows, 2nd such incident in five days
Bomb threat: Flights diverted across Europe as mysterious wave of aviation hoaxes grows, 2nd such incident in five days
Published: November 5, 2026, 4:25 PM IST
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Bomb threat: Flights diverted across Europe as mysterious wave of aviation hoaxes grows, 2nd such incident in five days