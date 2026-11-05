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Bomb threat: Flights diverted across Europe as mysterious wave of aviation hoaxes grows, 2nd such incident in five days

Bomb threat: Flights diverted across Europe as mysterious wave of aviation hoaxes grows, 2nd such incident in five days

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: November 5, 2026, 4:25 PM IST
Bomb threat: Flights diverted across Europe as mysterious wave of aviation hoaxes grows, 2nd such incident in five days
Bomb threat: Flights diverted across Europe as mysterious wave of aviation hoaxes grows, 2nd such incident in five days

Bomb threat: Flights diverted across Europe as mysterious wave of aviation hoaxes grows, 2nd such incident in five days

Read more: AICWA seeks PM Modi's help after Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan security concerns

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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