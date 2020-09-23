New Delhi: On receiving a phone call with a suspected bomb threat, Paris police on Wednesday cleared out and blockaded the area surrounding Eiffel Tower, stretching across the Seine River to Trocadero Plaza. Also Read - SSR's Family Lawyer Says AIIMS Doctor Told Me It’s 200% Death by Strangulation; Doctor Denies

Some local reports claimed the Tower was evacuated after a person allegedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" and threatened of an explosion.

The police haven't been able to confirm the origin of bomb threat yet, however, a search operation is underway.